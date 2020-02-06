Breezy and warm today with scattered showers. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-near 50, low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
Local Flooding... Breezy and wet
Moderate mountain rain, snow melt and high snow levels will continue to aggravate swollen rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Cascades and Blues. Flood Watches and Warnings have been issued for these areas.
Flood Watch until Friday
- East Slopes
- Foothills/Blues
- Be Prepared
Flood Warning - Umatilla River... until Friday
- Gibbon to Umatilla, OR
- Cresting later today
- 2-3 ft above flood stage
- Minor-Moderate flooding
Flood Warning - NE Umatilla, SE Walla Walla, Central Columbia... Until Friday
- Numerous reports of high water and flooding on rivers, creeks and streams draining off the west slopes of the Blues
- Walla Walla Co: Blue Creek, Mill Creek, Titus Creek
- Umatilla Co: Walla Walla River, Meacham Creek
- Columbia Co: Coppei Creek near Waitsburg
- Many other creeks and streams are likely flooding as well
Flood Warning - W. Kittitas County... until Friday
- Yakima River
- Elk Meadows Subdivision
- Flooded Roads
- Peak tonight/Friday morning
Drying out overnight through Friday, but still breezy with highs near 60. A cold front will push on shore tomorrow evening lower our snow levels in the Cascades and Blues to around 3,000 ft overnight Friday-Saturday morning. This should help with flooding issues along the East Slopes and Blues. This front will provide the lowlands scattered rain showers that should be ending by Saturday morning. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
A sunny Sunday with high pressure building into the Pacific Northwest. Dry weather continues into next Monday with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of our next weather system with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s. The front arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with the chance for some rain/snow mix or light snow with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s.