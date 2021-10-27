YAKIMA, WA - A few college classes sparked something inside Chris Mylroie's head; a passion for beer. He quickly hopped on the hobby of homebrewing and has been brewing before he could even legally drink it.
"I just love how it allows me to think of a beer that I want and I continually brew and hone in until I can match what is in my head," said Mylroie.
Mylroie said it's easy to fall down a rabbit hole with this hobby. And he did.
"I've never slowed down," said Mylroie, "it's a perfect balance of art and science and you can be as creative as you want."
And creative indeed. He can make an almond white coconut beer but likes to stick with his signature lagers.
He said a blond ale can take three or four weeks to make while a lager can take eight to ten weeks.
"It takes every single day for someone monitoring and making sure it's where it needs to be, doing what it needs to do to be able to turn out perfect," said Mylroie.
Mylroie said he likes to share his beer with his Yakima Valley Hop Heads Homebrewing club friends. He said he tried to perfect a brown ale for six months but couldn't figure out what it needed until his friend tried it.
"It's just that difference of pallets that make the home brewing club that beneficial," said Mylroie.
Now, Mylroie is making a Nano Brewery for Yakima Valley Hops Research and Development team. He said he's helping them create new hop varieties for more beers to come.
For new homebrewers, he said he recommends the Yakima Valley Hops' beer starter and hop aroma kits.
Mylroie said he's made a lot of mistakes and is still crafting his brews but it's important to never give up.
"If your first batch comes out bad, the first question you should ask is where did I go wrong," said Mylroie.
To become a great homebrewer, he said it takes a lot of self-critique and patience.