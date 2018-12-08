Scott Butner is a Tri-Cities photographer. Butner picked up the profession of photographing when he was nine years old after his mom bought him a camera as a present from a pawn shop.
"It was either a revolver a wedding ring or a camera I think she made the right choice and I just got really into photography from that point on,"said Butner.
That new present led to a job with the Seattle Seahawks as the team's photographer. Butner photographed for the team for three years and met stars like wide reciever Steve Largent and quarterback Jim Zorn.
Butner also had the privilege to take pictures of stars such as Neil Degrasse Tyson, Elvis Costello and Macklemore. Despite being surrounded by stars Butner has never lost sight of his career.
"Honestly you don't lose track of the fact that you are just the photographer you aren't the famous person," said Butner. "You are just there to take pictures you don't make much of an impact on those people."
If you want to check out any of Scott's work he is hosting an art gallery along with 10 other artists in Richland. The gallery runs all the way until Christmas Eve. The address is below.
767 Williams Blvd Richland, WA 99352