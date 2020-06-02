Local school districts prepare for what the next school year may look like

TRI-CITIES and YAKIMA, WA- As the school year winds down, local school districts are looking for the best ways to get students and staff back into classrooms.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) told NBC Right Now, Tuesday, that all school districts in the state will know what the new guidelines are to move forward by Monday June 8th.
District leaders along OSPI are working together to create a plan. But as they do, they want to hear from the community.
"Anything they can tell us that will help us get a glimpse into their world helps us be able to better meet their needs and the needs of their students," Dr. Rob Darling, Yakima School District Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning said.
Classes have been virtual for months, but for teachers, students, and parents it has been challenging. Now school districts have created work groups and surveys to hear what the community wants fixed and improved for this upcoming fall.
The plans they create can not start until they hear the guidelines from OSPI next week. But each district wants to get a head start and start working on a plan now.
"This won't be the only time we will be looking at survey data from our families about options... This is going to be something that we are going to be doing over the next month," Ty Beaver, Richland School District Communications Director said.
Each plan will touch on in-person or virtual instruction, facilities, and how to best keep their students and staff safe.
OSPI have decided to implement a "Reopening Schools Work Group" to see the best way to move forward from their survey results.
The work group includes 123 people from across the state including teachers, administrators, education support groups and elected officials with the help of community-based organizations. They will meet multiple times a week to talk about the next steps in reopening local schools safely with new measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the future.
The group plans should be put together for the state and other local school districts by the week of June 8th.
The Pasco School District has already finished an "At-Home" survey back in April with over 100 respondents and are waiting for what the state will implement.
The Kennewick School District is also waiting for what OSPI will say. KSD has stated they will send a survey for the best options to move forward after the work group and state have completed their process and create a time where family and staff can provide feedback.
The Richland School District sent out surveys over the weekend and has planned to create work groups as well to create the best guidelines for parents; staff and teachers on how to move forward based on the results from the surveys. The survey can be found here.
In the Yakima School District; school leaders are creating a survey for families and staff to provide feedback. Leaders have also created a work group to see what the best way is to move forward in the 2020-2021 school year.
Darling said there are over 200 staff, students, and parents from YSD working on the future of teaching and learning in their district. He said decisions should be made by June 22nd.
He stated the district will be looking at 3 options:
1. Fully remote learning
2. Partially in-person learning
3. Fully in-person learning
Darling said if parents have any questions about the guidelines they can email him.
Pasco, Kennewick, Richland and Yakima School Districts will roll out the new guidelines by the end of June.