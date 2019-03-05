KENNEWICK: According to the American Cancer Society, it's estimated that doctors will diagnose 39 thousand new cases of cancer this year in Washington alone. That number may seem like just a number, until a family member, friend or even a colleague gets diagnosed. If that's you, you're left wondering what you can do to help.
A local business owner was wondering just that….How do I help my mother in law. Erik Roach owns a local Taekwondo studio. He thought why not use his own business as a fundraiser to help. "Kick cancer away with Taekwondo", that's the name of the fundraiser.
Erik is offering class for 19 dollars. All the money donated from those classes will go directly towards the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation.
"In a hard time like that, and in a time of need, seeing what they did... We wanted to support them in some way," said Erik Roach.
The fundraiser is posted on "Spotted Fox Deals". Erik has used the deal website before but not for charity. This time Spotted Fox Deals is willing to donate all the proceeds to the Cancer Center Foundation, too -- rather than keeping a portion of the money..
NBC Right Now also reached out to Elizabeth McLaughlin at the Cancer Center today and she says having outside businesses and community members help out --only promotes their mission even more.
"We want to make sure that we provide everything that a patient may need during their journey. They can come in and get wig, or a satin pillow case if their losing their hair due to chemo therapy," said Foundation Director, Elizabeth Mclaughlin. "They can talk with our chaplain if they have spiritual needs. They can work with our nurse navigators that can be a partner in that cancer journey."
If another business would like to do something like this, Elizabeth says all they have to do is reach out to the Cancer Center and they'll provide them with the marketing resources they'll need.
Here is the link for the fundraiser.
https://www.spottedfoxdeals.com/US-World-Class-Taekwondo-TriCities/Richland/99352/deals/Kick-Cancer-Away-with-Taekwondo-Classes-Benefiting-TriCities-Cancer-Center-Foundation-only-19/128675/8215