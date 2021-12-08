Following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine gained their independence but still struggle to secure it from Russia.
Over the years, the insecurity in the country has led many to seek refuge.
In 2014, Vladimir Putin took control over the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, just off the Black Sea.
It was then that Putin made it clear he wanted to regain control of the country.
Ukraine doesn't have a strong military and they are not part of NATO. Their only hope to prevent being under Russian control is the US.
One Tri-Cities local recalls a time her parents fled the country in hopes of a better future.
Zhanna Gulchuck, a Richland resident says he was just six years old when she last saw her homeland.
She remembers a time her family would receive care packages from the United States and get excited to open it up, even if there weren't any toys.
She says she still has family living in Ukraine and that they tell them their fears, "Children go to school with the fear that what if mom and dad aren't there when I come home. Nobody wants to be separated."
Zhanna says the discussion with her parents and siblings about the unrest is unsettling. She says they know money will help but Ukrainians are under surveillance, so sending something like money really won't help.
With the tough winter months, Zhanna and her daughters send packages with winter clothes and non-perishable food items to their family back in Ukraine.
When she first came to the US with her parents, she says her extended family was supposed to come too but missed the deadline for their refugee papers.
Now, her aunt fears her teenage boys will be taken from her to fight if a war were to breakout.
The people of Ukraine live off the lands and her sons are the ones that work the land. If they were to go fight in the war, her and her daughter would be left to do it themselves.
Zhanna has three daughters of her own and says the discussions around the unrest is a way for them to appreciate what they have because she didn't when she was younger.
She says one of her daughters listens to the discussions and tells her, "I want to help all the countries that are in need."
Together, they send care packages to their families back in Ukraine through Arc of Salvation Church, who uses missions to send out packages.
World Relief in the Tri-Cities is a refugee shelter that will help get refugees on their feet and settled in when they arrive.