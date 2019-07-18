Pasco, WA - Tonight the Tri City Dust Devils will be playing the Everett Aquasox at Gesa stadium in Pasco, and because of help from a local group, people will get to enjoy more than just the game.
To help honor our local veterans, Welcome Warriors Home is pairing up with the team to host Home run for Hometown Heroes-- which will include a tailgate party with free food, music, and two-hundred game tickets that will be available to veterans and their families.
"We want to put together a team of volunteer leaders in the community to rise up, and help veteran families get connected so we can come out and have great times, and also connect with the newest warriors coming home, and helping them assimilate in the community with a buddy system," US Navy veteran and event sponsor Todd Haltermann said.
Additionally, Welcome Warriors Home will hold a drawing during the game for veterans to win one of three five-day four-night Cancun beach front resort vacation vouchers worth 600 dollars each.
Welcome Warriors Home works with our community to create positive experiences for our soldiers and their families when they return home from serving our country.
Drive-in movies, car shows, and working with a service dog program to give veterans emotional support animals when they need them are just some of the many opportunities they've provided-- no strings attached.
"We all come home and it's like, what do you do with your time? Where do you go? Who do you talk to? And to help be a resource for that, it hits close to home," US Navy and Washington National Guard veteran Steve Krauss said.
The tailgate starts at 4:30 and the game begins at 7:15.
