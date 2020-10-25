Local Woman Collects Items To Make Baskets For Donation

PASCO, WA-
Since the beginning of October, Lisa Ortiz, Owner of Lisa's Luscious Beauty, has been working on care baskets that she plans on bringing to The Tri-Cities Cancer Center. This cause is close to her heart.
"I had a very good friend of mine that passed away from breast cancer about four years ago, very dear to my heart. And I have my next-door-neighbor's daughter that has also been going through cancer, not breast cancer but another type of cancer," said Ortiz.
She donated some of the products from her business and got donations from other businesses. She also received 900 dollars in monetary donations that she put toward the baskets.
"Every single basket has a little bit of everything in there. Plus, a lot more. I have several businesses that donated the cause. The baskets are full with all those other donations," said Ortiz.
She reached out different people that she knew and told them what her plan was for these baskets.
"I have to say that almost every single person donated whether they donated money or they donated an item for it. It was very rewarding, it feels good," said Ortiz.
The baskets are full of items like coffee, notebooks, pens, self care items, toothbrushes and floss, candies, snacks and more.
"My goal is to bring somebody a smile to their face when they get something. It's always nice when you receive something," said Ortiz.
If you would like to donate to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, you can contact the foundation at (509) 737-3413, or visit their website.