KENNEWICK, WA-
Friends who race together, stay together. That's the case at least for brothers Dan and Dave Heye and their friend, Bob Ross.
Dan Heye is the crew chief and driver of the Pay 'N Pak. Years ago, he worked at his first race here on the Columbia in 1977. His brother Dave followed in his footsteps shortly thereafter.
Then, the duo met Bob Ross in the late '90s when the three ended up working on the same u-8 boat. Over 20 years later, they're still friends.
Since then, they've retired from crewing on the faster boats but came together to volunteer on the crew of the Pay 'N Pak, a vintage hydro owned by Ken Muscatel.
"They say racing is a passion but it's really kind of a disease," said Dan.
They've worked for different teams, the same teams, here, there, and everywhere. They've even raced halfway around the world in Qatar.
The trio has also gotten involved with the Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum. In 2017, Dan was asked to come help with the restoration of the Pay 'N Pak at the museum.
"When he started playing with the "Pay 'N Pak in 2017, he called me up and said, 'Hey, we're gonna be down at the museum and going to take the engine out and do a front-end check. Want to come down and hang out?' That was it. I was hooked again," said Dave.
To no surprise, the brothers invited their friend Bob Ross to be a part of the action. Now, the three worked together the whole weekend--a familiar feeling.
"They called me up and said, 'come with us,'" said Ross.
That love for hydros is what brought them to Kennewick as part of the volunteer crew of the Pay 'N Pak, which is A different style of boat from some of the others you'll see at the event.
"We went through that transition and have seen how the boats have changed. You can see from the Pay 'N Pak sitting here and you look down the boats have changed," said Dan.
The enthusiasm is still there, even though a lot has changed about boat races since these three first got into it.
"You maintain them like it's racing. Even though were not racing it, we don't beat them up like the racing guys do but you kind of have the same mentality, let's do it right, do it this way. It lasts a lot longer," said Dave.
But one thing will always remain the same. Is that the racing community is a close-knit group.
"You're competitive but you're also family. So that's what makes it fun is that you get to do this stuff with your friends," said Dan.
This trio has 20 years of memories behind them, and quite a few lie ahead.