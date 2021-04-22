Mostly/partly sunny and a little breezy this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle tonight. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
A backdoor front is dropping south from Canada and will bring us a slight chance for a stray shower during the late evening/night mainly east of Hwy 395. Models are also showing a little instability from the Palouse to the Blues that could trigger a few showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm. Partly sunny and cooler Friday with highs in the low 70s.
We need rain... It has been very dry this spring and the 2021 rainfall deficits across eastern Washington/Oregon range from under half an in in Yakima to more than four inches in Walla Walla. Our next chance for widespread measurable rain will wait until Saturday when an upper-level low will set up off the Pacific Northwest Coast. This low will send a series of disturbances into our region this weekend with breezy winds and varying chance of rain. Right now, Saturday looks to be the best chance for rain across the viewing area, highs cool into the upper 50s-low 60s. A few scattered showers will also be possible Sunday with highs remaining in the 60s. The low moves inland on Monday with chance for stray showers and breezy winds, highs in the low-mid 60s,
Tuesday looks dry now with the next system slowing down and arriving Wednesday. Highs in the mid 60-near 70 and lows in the upper 30s-40s.