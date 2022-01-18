Low clouds, areas of fog and maybe a peek of sunshine this afternoon if we're lucky. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s.
Freezing Fog Advisory... Until Noon
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys
- Hermiston west through the Gorge until The Dalles
- Visibility at or below 1/4 mile at times
- Icy spots on roads (especially bridges and overpasses)
A weak upper-level disturbance is currently moving through ridge and will bring a few mountain showers in the mountains. Also, it will likely produce a light wintry mix this morning from Spokane to Pullman. Models, once again today, try to lift the fog and low clouds as the week upper-level disturbance moves overhead. I don't think it is strong enough to break the inversion and with that in place the grayness will hang around through Wednesday. With that said, down slope winds could mix out the inversion in the foothills allowing Walla Walla and Pendleton to climb into the mid-upper 40s.
Another weather system arrives Thursday with breezy winds and a slight chance for a few rain showers. This front should be strong enough to break the inversion and give us a break from the gray skies by Thursday afternoon. We could even see the sun on Friday with highs in the mid 40s-near 50.High pressure returns this weekend bringing with it another round of low clouds and fog. Cooler this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s-near 30.