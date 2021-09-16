Mostly sunny and cooler today with a little smoke in the Yakima Valley. morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
A complex weather system dropping south from the Gulf of Alaska will bring us a cool, wet and breezy weekend. A warm front will move through the region Friday morning-midday and may produce a few sprinkles or light showers. A southwesterly flow will develop Friday afternoon which may result in slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow. Rain chances increase this weekend with the cold front Saturday morning and then the upper level low on Sunday. The low on Sunday may provide us with enough instability for a stray thunderstorm. Rain this weekend will likely be moderate/heavy at times, especially in the Cascades. While this is great news in helping with firefighting efforts it may lead to flash flooding or debris flows in burn areas.
Rainfall Forecast... Friday-Saturday Night
- Cascades: 1-2" (Locally 3")
- East Slopes: .75-1.5" (Locally 2")
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Foothills: .5-.75" (Locally 1")
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): .25-.50"
- Blues: .75-1.5" (Locally 2")
High pressure begins to build into the Pacific Northwest Monday with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures through Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Models are hinting at another front on Wednesday with a chance for a few showers by the afternoon with highs near 70.
Listen up spice latte lovers and sweater wearers Fall officially arrives next Wednesday at 12:20 PM! You're Welcome!