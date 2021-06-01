Sunny and HOT HOT HOT a heat advisory has been issues by the National Weather Service from 11 AM Tuesday through 8 PM Thursday for the Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin, East Columbia River Gorge and the Foothills of the Blue Mountains high temperatures will range from 97-105 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun, also if you work outdoors wear loose fitting clothing and take frequent breaks and HYDRATE. Tonight, clear skies and overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. Tomorrow could break some records for heat Tri-Cities projected daytime high is 105 which would break 1986 record of 103. For Yakima the projected daytime high is 101 which would break the 2007 record of 95. WOW! Thursday a little cooler but not much, high temperature for Tri-Cities 101 and Yakima 96 degrees. 

