Happy Thursday! Beautiful clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as the sun starts to set. Looking ahead into our weekend, a lot more sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way!
A ridge of high pressure moving in and taking over as we head into our Friday. A weak instability over the Blues and Cascades will produce a few scattered showers over the mountains Friday evening. Friday's temperatures in the upper 80s.
Looking ahead to 4th of July- a beautiful, sunny weekend to be expected. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s- near 90º.
One thing to be on the look out for this weekend is increased fire danger. It will begin to increase as we head into the weekend. Dry conditions and fireworks are NOT a good mix. So be careful.
Our dry weather will continue into next week where we can see more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s-90s.