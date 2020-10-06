Sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
The dry and unseasonably warm conditions will continue through Wednesday with high pressure dominating the west coast. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average with afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Models are now showing a shift in our weather pattern Thursday. While they may differ on the exact solution, they all show a cooler and damp fall pattern developing by the weekend. Thursday we will see a upper level disturbance with a weak surface cold front push into the region producing breezy wind and a slight chance for an evening shower. Highs will cool into the mid-upper 70s. Friday will be cooler behind the system with highs in the low to mid 70s.
The progressive fall pattern will continue with weather systems arriving about every 36-48 hours. A strong cold front with a good chance for rain arrives Saturday with highs dropping into the low-mid 60s. Winds will be breezy/windy this weekend with gusts 25-35 mph. Sunday looks cool and dry with afternoon highs running several degrees below average. The next front arrives Sunday night-Monday with another chance for a few scattered showers and breezy winds. Highs in the 60s.