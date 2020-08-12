Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming mostly sunny by this afternoon and cooler. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
A dry cold front pushed through the region last night. In its wake we have morning clouds and cooler afternoon temperatures. Ridging returns tomorrow with sunshine and the start of a warming trend. Highs in the mid 80s-near 90 for Thursday and Friday. This warming trend will intensify Saturday-Monday as high pressure develops over the four corners region, pushing a thermal trough north into the Pacific Northwest. Record breaking triple digits are possible by Sunday and Monday. Will need to monitor our Fire Danger during this time.
Temperatures should cool into the mid-upper 90s next Tuesday as the ridge axis shifts to our east. Breezy conditions will develop Tuesday afternoon with gusts 25-35 mph.