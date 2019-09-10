Partly to Mostly cloudy today with a 20-30% chance few afternoon/evening showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm as an upper level low slowly moves across the region. The best chance will be over the Blues and Cascades. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
High pressure starts to build into the Pacific Northwest Wednesday with clearing skies and warmer temperatures through Friday. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Models continue to struggle with a solution for the weekend. At this time I will go with a blend of the models keeping us mainly dry Saturday and a chance for showers Sunday. Temperatures drop to the mid 70s-near 80 Saturday, low-mid 70s Sunday and near 70s by next Monday.