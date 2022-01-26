More gray gloom low clouds and fog continue to dominate the weather through Saturday morning temperatures will remain below average with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Low pressure will move in Saturday which should allow some sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures will slowly move into the 40s on Sunday just as a system arrives bringing mountain snow showers and a chance of light rain/mix to the valleys and basin. Mountains could potentially pick up 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation.
Low Clouds and Fog Continue In The Region...
