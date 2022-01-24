A strong ridge of high pressure continues across the Pacific Northwest keeping us dry and also allowing the pesky freezing fog to dominate our weather pattern. Low clouds and fog will persist through Friday morning and we will see a shift in pressure allowing for Friday afternoon sunshine temperatures will hit the low to mid-30s during the day and slip into the 20s overnight through Friday. A dense freezing fog warning is in place tonight for Oregon State Highway 11 between Pendleton & Milton-Freewater with reduced visibilities and slick roads.
Low Clouds And Fog Fog & More Fog Through Friday
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.