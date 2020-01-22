Increasing clouds with rain developing between 10-11 AM (snow in the mountains) and continuing through tonight. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-mid by this afternoon.
A warm front lifting north today will spread lowland rain (possible mixed with snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys) and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest. The mountain snow will likely impact travelers today in the Cascades and Blues.
Winter Weather Advisory – Mountain… Until 4 AM Thursday
- Cascades: 4-10”
- East Slopes: 2-5”
- Blues: 4-8” above 3,500 ft.
- Kittitas Valley: 1” or less
Snow levels will be climbing to 5-7,000 ft. by tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures, rain and melting mountain snow will likely result in rivers, creeks and streams flowing from the Cascades and Blues to run high. These areas will need to be watched for potential flooding issues later this week.
The warming trend continues into Friday with weather systems and rain chances every 24-36 hours. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. A little cooler this weekend with a chance for rain showers through next Monday. Models are hinting at another pattern change by next Tuesday with cooler temperatures and maybe a little rain/snow mix in the morning. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s.