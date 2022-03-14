Cloudy and wet with scattered showers tonight through 10 AM Tuesday through the valleys and basin with a .10-.25 accumulation and low temps in the upper 30s and 40s. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Cascades tonight through Wednesday morning above 4,000’ with 4-8" of accumulation and 1 to 3’ in the upper elevations and high mountain peaks. Check passes before travel. Tuesday scattered showers through the AM hours eventually clearing with breezy to gusty winds (20-25 MPH) and Gusts (35 MPH) and daytime high temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wednesday a break between systems so mostly sunny with breezy winds and temps in the 50s and 60s. Spring officially begins Sunday at 8:33 AM.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 feet at the peaks. 4-8" for White Pass.
* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties,
including the Mount Baker Ski Area and Cascade mountains of
Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski
Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
More Weather Updates Here
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.