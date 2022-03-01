TRI-CITIES, WA - Young women in the Tri-Cities will soon have the chance to represent the area and win thousands of dollars in scholarships in just one night. Registration is now open for the Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen Program in July 2022.
The competition motivates candidates to grow both personally and professionally, while making a difference in the community by advocating for a specific cause. Listen as Miss Tri-Cities 2022, Noël Anderson, shares what it takes to serve the area.
Each candidate will win scholarship money, with an estimated total of $20,000 or more expected to be given out the night of the 2022 competition. The young women crowned Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen will then go on to compete at the state level in for Miss Washington 2023, where the winner will then compete for the national title of Miss America.
Applications for the Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Outstanding Teen Program are now available on the Miss Tri-Cities website. The deadline to apply is April 4th, 2022.
For the Miss Program, candidates must be between 18-26 years of age, with applicants no older than 26 on December 31st, 2023. Teen candidates must be 13-18 years-old, and no older than 18 on December 31st, 2023.
The upcoming program will take place on July 16th, 2022 at the Kennewick High School Auditorium.
For more information about Miss Tri-Cities, the application process or eligibility requirements, call 509-539-3252.
Interested candidates can also attend an informational meeting on March 26th, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Crossview Community Church in Kennewick.
Crossview Community Church is located at 540 N. Colorado Street.
The Miss America Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships for young women in the United States.
