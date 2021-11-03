TRI-CITIES, WA - Despite having to pivot during the pandemic, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation has just won a major award. Dine Out Road Trip has been named Event of the Year for the Washington Festivals & Events Association (WFEA) Southeastern Chapter, and is up for the 2021 Statewide Event of the Year.
Elizabeth McLaughlin, Executive Director of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, shares the exciting news, and how Dine Out qualified for the WFEA award.
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation will be honored at the WFEA Awards Dinner at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3rd in Bellevue. The winner of the Statewide Event of the Year Award will be announced during the ceremony.
To register for the event, visit the WFEA website.
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center partnered with local restaurants to put on Dine Out Road Trip in September 2021. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for cancer-crushing foods and encourage participants to eat nutritious, convenient meals. Event participants travel around the Tri-Cities to sample cancer-crushing dishes, then vote on their favorite.
Dine Out funding is used to provide valuable, non-reimbursed cancer programs and services for local cancer patients, their families, and the community as a whole.