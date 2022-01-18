MADELINE MOTIVATES: Encouraging Arts Involvement

TRI-CITIES, WA - The arts have taken a big hit during the pandemic: locally and nationwide. While visual and performing arts have been forced to adapt across the region, there are still opportunities to support the arts and get involved.
McKenzie Kennedy, Chair of the City of Kennewick Arts Commission and Former Vice President of the Richland Players, shared her thoughts about the current state of the arts in the Tri-Cities area. She released a statement, reading in part:
"This is a hard time for both visual and performing arts. Ticket sales are lower, arts business owners are paying for storefront rent with limited foot traffic, etc. A lot of things have moved virtually with success, but art is meant to be seen and experienced live. Many local companies are looking for more volunteers, music lessons are open, and calls for art are happening soon for city Arts Commissions."
Despite closed doors and changes made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ways to support the local arts scene.
Kennedy recommends visiting the websites for the Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco Arts Commissions for the most up-to-date information and opportunities.
Some of the other companies and organizations to watch for include the Columbia Basin College Arts Center, Richland Players, Mid-Columbia Symphony, Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, Academy of Children's Theatre, DrewBoy Creative and many more.
The City of Kennewick also has an interactive map of public arts displays.
Two shows going in the area in January are Silent Sky at the Uptown Theatre and the Richland Players' production of Wait Until Dark.