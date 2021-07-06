Going through the motions in life can be both boring and exhausting. When feeling depleted, a local motivator suggests filling up your tank with inspiration.

International Speaker, Career Coach and Best-Selling Author, Peggy Vasquez, says there are a number of factors that contribute to boredom:

  • Doing the same-o, same-o thing
  • Not taking any chances or risks
  • Knowing there is something else you could do to create a better life

Vasquez says your tank may be depleted because:

  • You haven't made any deposits
  • You're giving to everyone else but yourself
  • You haven't experienced anything new

Once you understand why things seem mundane, Vasquez suggests reflecting on ways to bring excitement back into the picture. Ask yourself:

  • When was the last time you learned something new or did something different?
  • How can I add adventure or something new to my life?
  • What are you doing to inspire and energize you?

