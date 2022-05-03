SPOKANE, Wash. - Dru Powers has cared for nearly 25 teens in the foster care system across Eastern Washington. Her love of kids inspired her to open her home to foster children and mentor fostering families over the course of 30 years.
Watch as Powers shares what motivated her to become a foster parent in the first place on National Foster Care Day, May 2nd.
Powers says there is a constant need for more families to care for children from a variety of challenging backgrounds. Those interested in becoming foster parents can visit the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families website to learn more about the process.
