TRI-CITIES, WA - How does a former school teacher and mother of five find the time for fitness? A now-certified fitness coach in the Tri-Cities made time for her health when she hit rock bottom.
Melissa Fillmore says she was tired of being tired and unhappy in her late 20's. At her heaviest, she weighed 210lbs. With 46% body fat, Fillmore was once considered obese.
"After having children, sometimes you don't know how to lose it," said Fillmore. "I just never learned how to eat healthy or what entailed a healthy lifestyle."
When she realized no one could fix her situation but her, Fillmore switched her mindset. She decided to make her health goals bigger than her obstacles.
"You have to want it so bad that it doesn't matter if you lose it one day or things don't go quite right," Fillmore remarked. "The next day you get back up and you keep going again."
For Fillmore, her lifestyle changes started out small. Initially, she started going to the gym a couple days a week for cardio. Next, she hired a trainer and learned to lift weights. Then, she focused on nutrition.
Over the course of nine months, those small changes led to a total transformation. Fillmore lost about 80 pounds, which eventually landed her on the national stage.
Weighing in at 120lbs and under 10% body fat, Fillmore became an NPC Women's Physique Competitor in 2012. She competed at the national level four times over a decade, earning many honors and achievements along the way.
Now, she's back home in the Tri-Cities training clients of her own.
"Every day I wake up thinking, 'Who can I help?'" Fillmore exclaims. She says her ability to motivate others stems from her own transformation. With clients as young as 16 and as old as 75, she strives to see them healthy, happy and strong.
When asked how she feels post-fitness journey, she says she is confident and happy with who she is. Fillmore equates that to the fact that she now has a purpose. From school teacher to certified fitness coach, she's not letting anyone rain on her parade.
"I work really well with a chip on my shoulder… I actually like it when somebody tells me, 'Oh, you can't do that.' I'm like, wanna bet? Watch me do it."
Melissa Fillmore was nominated for Madeline Motivates by one her clients, Paul Casey. He says she motivates him to build muscle and pushes him to achieve his health and fitness goals.
To learn more about Fillmore Fitness LLC, visit her website.