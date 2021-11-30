It's that time of year when it always seems to be dark outside, and that may have you craving some extra sleep. That begs the question: how much sleep do you really need?
Kelli Piggeé, Owner and Trainer of 3D-Fitness in Kennewick, has some answers. She shares the recommended amount of sleep and the impact of getting quality sleep every night in the video above.
Researchers across the globe have studied the quality of sleep or lack thereof, from the number of hours asleep, to the time you go to bed at night.
A recent study from the U.K. finds falling asleep at a specific time may protect the heart.
Read more here: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/aging/falling-asleep-time-may-safest-heart-new-study-shows-rcna4887