KENNEWICK, WA - New U Women's Clinic & Aesthetics is gathering donations and supplies to send thousands of free feminine hygiene kits to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
Many locals are motivated to make a difference as the war in Ukraine intensifies. Refugees escaping Ukraine are in need of a variety of essential supplies, including feminine hygiene products.
New U is teaming up with the International Medical Corps in Arizona to send a first shipment of 2,600 feminine hygiene kits to Ukrainian women in Poland.
In the video above, Rachel Fidino, CEO and Owner of New U, shares how to donate or drop off supplies for the kits.
Each kit includes the following:
- 5 regular tampons
- 5 heavy tampons
- 10 pads
- V-Booklet
- New underwear
- Pamprin (for cramps)
- Hot pad
- Hand sanitizer
- Disposable wipes
- Biodegradable disposable bag
To make a donation to help fund the effort, visit thehealinghandsproject.org/donate.
Locals are also encouraged to drop off supplies in person at New U Women's Clinic & Aesthetics, located in Kennewick at 35 S Louisiana Street, Suite A120.
This effort is made possible through New U's nonprofit, The Healing Hands Project, aiming to provide women with essential supplies to improve menstrual health.
