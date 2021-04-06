A local nonprofit is helping women find hope when they've hit rock bottom by delivering books.
Lisa Godwin, Founder of Endless Hope and Director of the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission's Women and Children's Shelter, published her life story in a book called Dear , Hope is on the Other Side, to encourage other women to persevere through their personal struggles.
Now, Lisa has launched a nationwide effort called the "Adopt a Shelter" Project to get her book into the hands of women who are homeless.
Lisa is asking any individual, women’s group, family, business, church, or anyone who has a desire to encourage and empower women to join the effort. People can adopt a shelter by visiting her website and purchasing a book package to send to a shelter of their choosing.
To adopt a shelter, visit the Endless Hope website.
Single copies of Lisa's book are available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Lisa wants the community to know she is not making any money from the books delivered to shelters. She says her heart is to help women who are hurting, not to make money.