RICHLAND, WA - A Richland funeral director has made it her mission to create a positive culture among her staff, even in the death-care industry. Together, they are putting the "fun" in funeral at Einan's at Sunset.
"I don't know how you could work in funeral service in 2022 without having a little bit of fun," says Director of Funeral Operations, Holley Sowards. She was nominated for Madeline Motivates for doing everything she can to make her workplace enjoyable, despite the fact that employees are surrounded by death and grief every day.
Soward's dedication to serve others motivates her to create an uplifting environment for her team.
"I've really noticed just in the last several years of working here how my attitude can impact the whole entire team," she reflects. "I want to make sure that my team is ready to serve, so I have to come every day with a positive attitude."
Sowards says it is essential for her staff to take care of themselves so they can help others heal through the grieving process.
Believe it or not, one of the core values at Einan's at Sunset funeral home is actually the word "humor."
"Some might think that that's odd or weird for a funeral home," Sowards says. "We always say that what we do is not funny or fun, it's serious and we take it very much to heart, however, when you serve over 600 families a year that are all going through a tough time, that's a lot of emotional baggage that we place on our shoulders every day."
When the load gets heavy, the fun starts for staff behind the scenes. From shared meals, to employee trainings and self-care groups, Sowards makes sure her staff is cared for.
As for life, she says that's worth celebrating.
"We don't do cookie-cutter funerals. Every single event that we have is specific to that individual," Sowards explains.
They create custom funeral services to celebrate life and have fun in the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.