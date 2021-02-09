A local motivator is encouraging single women everywhere to practice self-love in the days leading up Valentine's Day.
Reka Robinson, The Single Girls Life Coach, shares 3 ways for singles to celebrate the holiday in the video above.
Reka was nominated for Madeline Motivates by her former co-host on Power 99.1 FM, Anthony Imbrunone. He says Reka has changed his life for the better since the day they met. Anthony admires her constant effort to help women embrace being single and step into their own personal power.
Reka is hosting a free masterclass for single women on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. To sign up, visit single-you.com/masterclass/.