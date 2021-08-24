It's the official start of the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, and we're getting an inside look at what motivates Miss Rodeo America 2020-2021, Jordan Tierney.
Miss Rodeo America is the top representative of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. From traveling 100,000 miles across the country to appearing at nearly 100 rodeo performances every year, her job requires a lot of motivation.
Jordan Tierney shares what keeps her going, especially after accepting the title for a second year during the pandemic.