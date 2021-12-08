TRI-CITIES, WA - After a year away from the big red curtain, an annual Christmas tradition finally returns to the stage. Dancers with the Mid-Columbia Ballet have stayed motivated throughout the pandemic, and are getting ready to perform The Nutcracker in Richland.
Artistic Director, Debra Rogo, shares all the details about the upcoming performances in the video above.
The Nutcracker is December 10th-12th at the new Richland High School Auditorium, with five scheduled performances: Dec. 10th at 7pm, Dec. 11th at 1pm and 7pm, and Dec. 12th at 1pm and 5pm.
General seating costs $30 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $15 for children age 12 and younger. Premium seating costs an additional $5 per ticket.
Seats are limited to accommodate social distancing protocols. Tickets are only available online or by phone in advance, and are selling quickly.
To learn more about The Nutcracker and purchase tickets, visit midcolumbiaballet.org or call 509-946-5417.
All audience members need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result to attend the ballet. Proof of either option will be required at the door of the auditorium. Kids over age two who are not yet fully vaccinated will need to get tested before the performance.
The Richland High School Auditorium is located at 930 Long Avenue.