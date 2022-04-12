TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Tri-Cities Influencer Podcast showcases local leaders in hopes of inspiring others. The platform features interviews from a variety of professionals, highlighting their leadership strategies across different professions.

Host, Paul Casey, shares what motivated him to create a locally-based podcast to get to know leaders of businesses and organizations and inspire future leadership in the Tri-Cities.

The Tri-Cities Influencer Podcast will soon release its 100th episode. To learn more and for ways to listen, visit the TCI website or Facebook page.