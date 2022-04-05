Finding your purpose is easier said than done. From journaling to tarot card readings, a variety of tools and activities can help get you get off autopilot and in the direction of your calling.
Watch as Stephanie McCarl, CEO/Founder of Lotus of the Moon in Richland shares some unique ways to connect with your inner self and find your purpose. She explains how tarot readings work, and how they can be used to bring about spiritual growth and understanding.
