You know what they say: laughter is the best medicine. Laughing is clinically proven to improve your mood, memory, and mental functioning. But can you spot the difference between a real laugh and a fake one?
Watch as Christopher Molineux, Comedian and Humor Researcher from Vancouver, Canada, analyzes Madeline's reactions to Monty's Dad Jokes to help you understand why we laugh and whether it's fake or spontaneous.
Molineux has a PhD in the role of humor in human evolution. According to his research, humor emerged early and was a primary building block in the development of art, music and language. He says laughter occurs in the first weeks of life and is one of the earliest human vocalizations.