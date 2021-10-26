TRI-CITIES, WA - Local nonprofit, Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities, has just received a historic gift that will positively impact women and children in the community for years to come.
On the organization's 20th Anniversary, WHWFTC has announced the new Torena O'Rorke Legacy Grant, which will provide an additional $100,000 in funding for community programs.
Listen as Women Helping Women Board President, Kaylee Morris, explains the tremendous impact and how the new grant will enable program organizers to motivate and enhance the lives of more women and children across the region.
For more information about WHWFTC, contact Alysia Johnson at 509-713-6553 or email at contact@whwftc.org.