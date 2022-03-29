TRI-CITIES, WA - Carpet cleaning and dyeing runs in the family for these Tri-Cities business owners. The family-owned Guarantee System Carpet Cleaning & Dye Co. has offered a variety of premium services to Kennewick, Richland and Pasco since 1979.
With the third generation currently employed, the company is a prime example of a local mom and pop business.
"You always have fun when you have family in business," says Nash Lamberson, Co-Owner. "You never have to get to know your boss. Your boss is your dad, or your uncle, and it's just more fun."
Nash owns Guarantee System Carpet Cleaning & Dye Co. alongside his mother and father, Tracie and Garry Lamberson. Together, they have provided quality services to the area for more than 40 years.
It takes a lot of hard work to run a small business, especially during a global pandemic. When it comes to staying motivated, Nash says it helps to work with your family and love what you do.
Every year on March 29th, locals are encouraged to support family-owned businesses on National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.
For more information on Guarantee System Carpet Cleaning & Dye Co., visit their website.
