PROSSER, Wash. - A Prosser mom of two goes above and beyond to make a difference, from providing 24/7 care for her daughters to starting a pageant to give differently-abled girls a chance to shine.
Watch as Rene Martinez shares what it takes to raise a child diagnosed with Batten Disease and what inspired her and her family to start the Shining Star Pageant for differently-abled girls in the area.
Rene Martinez is the winner of the Madeline Motivates: Make an Impact Initiative, a contest to recognize someone in the community who impacts and inspires others. She was nominated by her friend, Jodi Hofstad, who Rene says has stood by her side since her daughter's diagnosis more than a decade ago.
