RICHLAND, Wash. - When Richard Williams sits down at the piano, most would likely never know what he is going through. The 79-year-old pianist may have Parkinson's Disease, but his gift of music can never be taken away.
Williams' wife, Linda, calls it a "God-given talent." His musical training began when he was just 7-years-old. He has not stopped playing since, even after a life-changing diagnosis.
Williams was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease nearly 20 years ago. Despite challenges with movement and speech over the years, he is remarkably still able to play the piano with more than 50 songs in his play-by-ear repertoire.
He views the fact he is still able to play as a "blessing." Williams says playing piano for others gives him the courage to keep going.
He has spent a significant amount of time volunteering his talent across the Tri-Cities, playing piano for residents and visitors at Kadlec, Parkview Estates, and Solstice Senior Living.
Through it all, his wife has remained by his side, helping Richard navigate daily challenges and guiding him through various performance opportunities.
Linda says it is "so rewarding to watch the elderly and children amazed at his gift he shares with them." She nominated Richard for Madeline Motivates for his ability to bring joy and motivation to others.
In the video above, Richard shares his talent with viewers on Wake Up Northwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.