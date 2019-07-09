Man accused of kidnapping boy at 'Hoopfest' pleads not guilty

SPOKANE: The man accused of trying to kidnap a little boy during 'Hoopfest' weekend pleaded not guilty in a Spokane court room Tuesday morning.
26-year-old Peter Wilson has been in jail on a 50,000 dollar bond from his first court appearance. Wilson has an extensive criminal record including convictions for assault, harassment, and resisting arrest. Court records show he was released just days before trying to kidnap that 11-year-old at 'Hoopfest.'
In the Spokane County court room Tuesday morning Wilson pleaded not guilty to second degree kidnapping charges.
According to Spokane Police, the man, 26-year-old Peter Wilson, was walking around Riverfront Park on Sunday, June 30.
Witnesses report that Wilson asked a woman if the kids standing around her were hers. She told him they were, and without warning, Wilson wrapped his arms around the child and tried to pull them away from their mother.
Police say the mother grabbed the child and tried to counter Wilson while also screaming for him to let go.
Others in the area grabbed onto Wilson. Police say he was combative, but the crowd held him to the ground and waited for police.
Kennewick resident, Abi Garza is being applauded for holding Wilson down until police got there. Garza says the moment was all-too terrifying, but as soon as he heard screams he knew he had to jump in.
"They were like doing a tug-a-war and it was right in front of me. this guy looked scary, he looked dangerous," said Abi Garza. "When he grabbed him, it just didn't seem right."
Officers responded and detained Wilson. He was charged with second degree attempted kidnapping and was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked into jail.
His trial date is set for September 3rd.