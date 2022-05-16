BENTON CITY, Wash - One man is in the hospital after he was shot during an armed robbery in Benton City.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said this all happened on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. on the 300 block of 7th street. Two people tried to rob the man and he was shot.
BCSO identified one of the suspects but are not releasing his name at this time.
This is a developing story so information may change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
