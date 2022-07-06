Man who helped Kennewick firefighters during fire receives certificate of appreciation

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael awards a man and his roommate who helped evacuate people out of a quadplex on May 27.
Fire Chief Michael awarded the man a certificate of their appreciation today and shared high praise for important community partners.
On May 27th (Zane pictured below) and his roommate were instrumental in evacuating everyone living in their quadplex before our crews arrived to extinguish a fire in the building. Today Zane was presented with a certificate of our appreciation.— Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) July 6, 2022
Community partners are critical. pic.twitter.com/7Qh3EHVe5F
