Partly sunny today with a few scattered showers mainly in the mountains. Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Upper-level low moving into central California today with a disturbance rotating through Oregon. The best chance for showers today will be in Central Oregon and south. Daytime heating and upper-level trough could produce enough instability for a renegade shower, mainly in the Cascades and Blues.
Ridging returns Thursday providing us sunshine and warmer temperatures through Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s. The next system appears to be slowing down a bit and this will result in a dry Sunday with increasing afternoon clouds. Models continue to struggle with timing and strength of this system, so for now will just mention a slight chance for a shower Sunday night/Monday morning. Winds will be breezy Monday as the pressure gradient tightens. High pressure returns Tuesday with dry weather and highs in the mid 50s.