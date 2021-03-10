Partly sunny today with a few scattered showers mainly in the mountains.  Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
 
Upper-level low moving into central California today with a disturbance rotating through Oregon.  The best chance for showers today will be in Central Oregon and south.  Daytime heating and upper-level trough could produce enough instability for a renegade shower, mainly in the Cascades and Blues.
 
Ridging returns Thursday providing us sunshine and warmer temperatures through Saturday.  Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s.  The next system appears to be slowing down a bit and this will result in a dry Sunday with increasing afternoon clouds.  Models continue to struggle with timing and strength of this system, so for now will just mention a slight chance for a shower Sunday night/Monday morning.  Winds will be breezy Monday as the pressure gradient tightens.  High pressure returns Tuesday with dry weather and highs in the mid 50s.

