Good Morning,
Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny today and a little warmer. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
High pressure builds into the region today and will provide us with quiet weather through early next week. An inversion will develop under the ridge allowing for patchy late night and early morning fog through Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 40s through the weekend. Sunny and warmer next week with highs climbing into the 50!
Spring Countdown… 7 day!
Monty