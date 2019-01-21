Tri-Cities Area:
MLK Day of Service Project Hand in Hand. Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by engaging in a day of service.
Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Psi Nu Omega chapert will be collecting new and gently used youth hats gloves, and new socks to benefit Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco.
The Columbia Basin Community College is hosting their 28th annual MLK Bell Ringing Ceremony. The ceremony will have speakers, music, refreshments and the presentation of the annual Spirit Award.
The ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m. at the CBC campus by the Martin Luther King Jr. statue.
Yakima Area:
In Yakima, there will be a peace walk starting at 11:30 a.m. The event begins at Yakima City Hall and goes to the convention center where a service will take place at 1:00 p.m.
In Toppenish, the ninth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March takes place later today. There will be several performances from the Toppenish School District students. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Dollar Tree parking lot on 300 W. First Avenue.