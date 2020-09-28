Sunny, light winds and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
High pressure will provide us with quiet weather and a warming trend this week with highs warming into the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the 40s. Highs could even be flirting with records as we climb into the mid-upper 80s by Friday and Saturday. A weak disturbance will bring a few highs clouds Sunday and Monday with highs cooling into the low 80s for Sunday.