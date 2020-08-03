Mostly sunny and a little cooler this afternoon with breezy winds in the Kittitas Valley (gusts 25 mph). Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
High pressure will allow afternoon highs to climb to the triple digits by midweek. But this time we only have to deal with the heat for one day. A stronger front arrives early Thursday morning with breezy winds, cooler temperatures and maybe a sprinkle. Skies will become mostly sunny by midday with afternoon highs in the low-upper 80s. The 80s should hang around through Saturday with plenty of sunshine. A bit warmer Sunday as we climb into the mid 80s-near 90.