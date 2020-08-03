Mostly sunny and a little cooler this afternoon with breezy winds in the Kittitas Valley (gusts 25 mph).  Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.​
 
High pressure will allow afternoon highs to climb to the triple digits by midweek.  But this time we only have to deal with the heat for one day.  A stronger front arrives early Thursday morning with breezy winds, cooler temperatures and maybe a sprinkle.  Skies will become mostly sunny by midday with afternoon highs in the low-upper 80s.  The 80s should hang around through Saturday with plenty of sunshine.  A bit warmer Sunday as we climb into the mid 80s-near 90.

