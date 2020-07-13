Mostly sunny with high clouds at times today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
A ridge of high pressure off the west coast will keep us dry and warmer through Wednesday. Highs climbing into the low-mid 90s and lows in the 50s-60s. A weak disturbance will push through the ridge Thursday with breezy winds and temperatures dropping a degree or two. We could also see a few showers in the Cascades, but everyone else will stay dry.
Sunny and cooler Friday with highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Temperatures warm a bit for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s.